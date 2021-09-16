It was one of the transfer sagas of the summer window, and was ultimately one that failed as far as Real Madrid were concerned.

Kylian Mbappe has made no secret of wanting to play for Los Blancos at some stage in his career, and it’s believed that Florentino Perez offered in the region of €180m to prise him from Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s despite the fact that the player is available on a free transfer next summer.

However, in a sign of their own financial might, PSG stood firm and rebuffed all offers for their star striker.

It’s now come to light that the Ligue Un giants could’ve been prepared to play ball, but it required Real Madrid to give up one of their young stars.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go Podcast, and cited by Sport Bible, if Florentino had acceded to Vinicius Junior going in the opposite direction, the biggest deal of the last transfer window would’ve been completed.

Given how well the Brazilian is developing, that was never an option, and it’ll be hugely exciting to see how the pair dovetail together at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022/23, assuming there are no hitches to a deal being done for Mbappe next year.