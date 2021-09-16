Brilliant night of football at Leicester marred by violent fan clashes involving Napoli supporters and police

Leicester City’s clash with Napoli in the Europa League has unfortunately been marred by fan trouble after the full-time whistle at the King Power Stadium.

The Leicester fans in attendance at the KP Stadium on Thursday night were treated to an entertaining 90 minutes of football, even if they did find themselves on the wrong side of the result, having led 2-0.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored a quite magnificent second-half brace to announce himself on the European stage and ensure the points would be shared on the opening night.

The disappointment of throwing away a two-goal lead appears to have boiled over, with the Mirror reporting that both the Leicester and Napoli fans were involved in ugly post-match scenes.

The report notes that ‘missiles’ were thrown by both sets of supporters, with the Napoli fans pictured clashing with the police in the away end of the stadium.

There is no explanation provided as to why the violent clashes started, but they are nevertheless a sorry way to cap off what should have been a memorable night of football in Leicester.

Fans are back in the stadium for European ties for the first time in 18 months, something worth celebrating. However, that does not give them a free pass to behave in this manner.