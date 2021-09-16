He only burst onto the scene a short time ago, but Barcelona’s Ansu Fati has already seen comparisons to his enviable skill set in the form of exciting RB Salzburg talent, Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old German has earned the accolades thanks to some consistently good performances for club and country, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca see him as an ‘Ansu MK II’ to play on the opposite side to their new No.10.

That’s some pressure to have to bear so early in his career, but Adeyemi certainly isn’t letting it faze him at present.

Mundo Deportivo cited the Daily Express as having noted that Liverpool are also ready to make a bid for the player’s services in the upcoming January window.

Though he’s adept at playing on either side of a front three, and clearly has a bright future ahead of him, it’s doubtful that he’d be able to dislodge any of Jurgen Klopp’s preferred attacking stars.

Equally, the Reds do need to have one eye on the future and at some point, tough decisions need to be made.

There’s no reason why Adeyemi can’t be integrated at a reasonable pace with a view of gaining a foothold in the starting XI as soon as practicable.