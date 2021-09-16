Liverpool in negotiations with midfielder over extending contract beyond 2023

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with midfielder Naby Keita over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool signed Keita from RB Leipzig in August 2017 for a then club-record £48m, as was reported by the BBC at the time.

Keita was one of the most dynamic and exciting midfielders in Europe during his time in the Bundesliga, but has struggled to replicate that performance level during his time at Anfield.

Still, with Liverpool having made such a considerable investment into him, they’re unlikely to want to give up prematurely, especially considering he’s only 26-years-old.

The Reds are now reportedly working on a new contract for the Guinean.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are in negotiations with Keita over the possibility of extending his contract beyond the summer of 2023, when it’s currently due to expire.

No other details are provided in the report, so it’s unclear how far down the line this is, but Liverpool are seemingly keen to be proactive in order to avoid another Gini Wijnaldum situation.

Jurgen Klopp already lost one top-class central midfielder over the summer, with Wijnaldum having walked out the door on a Bosman to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

While Keita is not in that bracket currently, he has the ability to be there if he is able to harness it effectively. Let’s wait and see if/when talks between the parties progress.