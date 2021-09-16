With all of the turmoil at Barcelona continuing the vultures have already been circling around the Camp Nou, however, one player that won’t be going anywhere is the club’s new No.10, Ansu Fati.

According to Stan Collymore via Twitter, cited by Empire of the Kop, Liverpool were one club that were willing to test the water with Fati, believing that, perhaps, the Catalans were in such dire need of finances that there would be no way they could keep hold of their prized possession.

MARCA have reported on Thursday that Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has jetted in for talks that are expected to be concluded swiftly.

MORE: Salah’s epic failure

It isn’t clear just what terms Mendes will be demanding for his client, or whether Barca can accede to them, though it seems abundantly clear that president, Joan Laporta, wants Ansu to become a focal point of the ‘new’ Barcelona.

By handing the youngster the famous No.10 shirt last worn by Lionel Messi, it has signalled the club’s intent, and over the next couple of planned meetings, hopefully some common ground can be found.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea star releases CCTV footage of burglars who stole his winners’ medals Four clubs including Tottenham Hotspur all keen on Bundesliga defender Arsenal legend identifies two players who were “scared” to do this key thing against Norwich

Although he’s been out injured for almost a year, Barca can well do without losing Fati aswell.

There were cogent reasons why Messi and Antoine Griezmann needed to be sold, but Ansu represents the future of the Camp Nou outfit, and Laporta would never be forgiven if he allowed Liverpool or anyone else to pounce.