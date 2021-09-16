London-based Man United fans myth busted as latest research shows which PL club’s fans travel furthest

Older than father time himself – rival football fans have forever tried to wind Manchester United fans up by claiming they have no actual fans from Manchester with the majority of their support pouring in from the South – particularly London.

Well, according to recent research carried out by 888 Sport (via Manchester World) that is not the case, at all.

The sports website conducted a survey which apparently showed that 23.6% of fans in Manchester supported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, 20.9% of fans follow noisy neighbours and the blue half with a surprising 29.8% of fans pledging their allegiance to Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

However, most interestingly, despite not being the best-supported team in Manchester, fans of the Red Devils live and travel an average of 73.4 miles to Old Trafford – putting them way down in seventh out of all 20 Premier League clubs.

The two clubs whose fans live and travel the furthest distance on average are Liverpool, who came in, in second place (93.8 miles from Anfield) with rivals Everton (98.2 miles from Goodison Park) topping the distance travelled list.

So, that’s that then – no more Manchester United and London jokes.