Manchester United were reportedly offered the chance to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, but turned the chance down.

Bizarrely, reports in Italy claim that the Red Devils were not prepared to pay £34million for the Senegal international, even though that seems like a major bargain.

Koulibaly has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe for many years, with a host of top clubs linked with him in the past for much bigger money.

It seems, however, that Napoli were keen to find a buyer for Koulibaly this summer due to some recent question-marks over his fitness, while he’s not getting any younger, having turned 30 in June.

That could mean Napoli won’t have many more opportunities to cash in on Koulibaly, so raising around £34m for him this summer would’ve been good business for the Serie A giants.

United instead made it their priority to sign Raphael Varane, who ended up joining from Real Madrid for around £40m.

The France international has made a fine start to life at Old Trafford, and there’s no doubt fans will be happy with the club’s choice, though Koulibaly could have been another good option who wouldn’t exactly have cost a fortune.

It will be interesting to see if other big clubs come in for Koulibaly in future transfer windows, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton also linked with him in recent times.