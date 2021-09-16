Blow for Arsenal and Tottenham in pursuit of forward transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly look to have been dealt a blow after targeting a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has been a key player at the San Siro for some time now, and it would be important for them to keep hold of him after losing Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, as well as manager Antonio Conte, this summer.

Still, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, it now looks like progress has been made by Inter in terms of persuading Martinez to commit his future to the club with a new long-term deal.

The report notes that Arsenal and Spurs have been among Martinez’s suitors in recent times, and there’s no doubt he could have been a terrific addition to those squads.

The 24-year-old has scored 51 goals in 135 games for Inter, showing that he could be an upgrade on the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium, whilst also perhaps giving Tottenham an option to move on from Harry Kane.

Kane’s future came into doubt this summer, though replacing him might no longer be an urgent priority anyway as Eurosport claim Manchester City are now cooling their interest in the England international.

If Kane stays then Tottenham probably don’t need Martinez anyway, though it will surely mean Arsenal have to find an alternative as they still look like having problems up front.