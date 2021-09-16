Video: Lionel Messi came so close to making his first PSG goal an absolute screamer

Lionel Messi endured a frustrating night for Paris Saint-Germain as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League.

The Argentine superstar joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer this summer in what was one of the most talked about deals of the whole transfer window, but he’s yet to score for his new club.

Watch the video below as Messi came ever so close to getting off the mark for PSG with what would have been a stunning solo effort, only for his long range effort to crash back off the bar as his side failed to find the three points…

Lionel Messi was ???? close to a debut #UCL goal for PSG ? pic.twitter.com/9jFtnzYgUe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 16, 2021

It surely won’t be long before Messi is firing the goals in on a regular basis for PSG, but it is a bit of a concern that the French giants performed so unconvincingly on the big stage once again.