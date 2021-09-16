He’s made a few punditry gaffes in his time, but surely Michael Owen’s latest nugget takes the biscuit.

The former England international has a habit of either stating the obvious or making some wildly inaccurate comment that forces others to counter the points made.

Just such a scenario came to pass during BT Sport’s coverage of this week’s Champions League fixtures.

Owen, in his attempt to appear cutting edge, suggested that Paris Saint-Germain and now weaker with Lionel Messi that they were without him.

“As much as we drool over them, this PSG team with those forwards, they’re all phenomenal players in their own right,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“But three together makes it weaker for me and I don’t really understand why they’re one of the favourites for it [the Champions League].

“I think the English teams [Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man Utd] are far, far superior.

“I almost feel as though the signing of the likes of [Gianluigi] Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos gives them more of a chance of winning it than the signing of someone like Messi.”

For a former professional to be making such judgements when the trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are still getting used to each other’s movement and natural game within the framework with which Mauricio Pochettino wants to play, is, frankly, pathetic.

With just one game played in this season’s competition, one disappointing result doesn’t mean that PSG can no longer be seen to be favourites.