Mikel Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey is currently in contention to face Burnley this weekend.

Partey has struggled with injury since arriving at Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, missing 17 games through injury in his first season.

And this season has not started much better, the midfielder missing the first four games of this season with an ankle injury.

Though, it seems the end is in sight for Partey as he desperately fights to complete his recovery.

In fact, Arteta has said Partey could be considered for this weekend’s clash with Burnley, though a decision has not been made quite yet.

“He has been training in and out this week. His load had to be managed because he was in the early stages of the injury, ” he said in his pre-match press conference, as streamed live by the Gunners.

“He is pushing everybody as he always does and he wants to be involved, so we will make the decision at the weekend what is best for him.”

Arsenal could really do with Partey’s return having lost three of their first four games of the season.

The Gunners head into this weekend desperate to make it back-to-back wins to further ease pressure on Arteta, and there’s no doubting that key midfielder Partey will be central to Arsenal’s hopes of getting back into Europe this season.