“Nobody contacted me” – Arsenal ace comments on failed move to South American giant this summer

Lucas Torreira is one of the many figures in European football, which shows his desire to play in Boca Juniors. The midfielder made it known that he would like to suit up for the Argentine giant.

Torreira cited family issues as to why he wanted to return to South America, with the Argentine giant being his preferred choice. However, as the 25-year-old explains to TNT Sports, he confirmed waiting for a call from Boca Juniors club chief Juan Román Riquelme.

“I expressed my desire and my feelings for being part of a club that I admire very much, that I don’t even have the opportunity to meet him because I couldn’t even get to know La Bombonera, but nobody contacted me,” Torreira said.

“With Roman, we exchanged some messages because he wrote me about the death of my mother, but when I returned to Madrid to finish my year of contract with Atlético, I was losing the hope, I began to understand that it was very difficult.”

Still, in the end, he saw it with rational eyes and realized that it was something difficult for Boca Juniors from an economic point of view. So, following the failed push to join the South American giant, Torreira went on loan to ACF Fiorentina from Arsenal.

“I do not pretend that Boca will look for me as an Arsenal player because I understand the situation of the club and the country because I am from Uruguay, and I know how the situation is in Argentina,” Torreira said.

It will be interesting to see whether Torreira ends up getting his move to Boca Juniors in the future. He’ll play in Italy for this season, and it will be up to Fiorentina if they want to make the transfer a permanent one.