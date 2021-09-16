Rock bottom of the Championship with only a single point from their opening seven games of the 2021/22 season was always going to put pressure on Chris Hughton’s shoulders at Nottingham Forest.

The Midlands-based outfit have been their own worst enemy over the past decade with The Guardian noting that they’ve gone through 20 managers in the last 10 years, or two per season.

Clearly, the issues behind the scenes need to be ironed out as they’ll almost certainly have an impact on what happens on the pitch.

Hughton, a real gentleman of the game, is the latest to fall on his sword at the City Ground according to BBC Sport.

MORE: Salah’s epic failure

Although football remains a results business and Hughton can’t really have too many complaints in that regard, the Forest board remain far too scattergun in their ‘hire em and fire em’ way of bringing managers to the club.

How is the club supposed to progress if the hierarchy are only giving their first-team managers six months at best to turn things around.

More Stories / Latest News Talks held as Manchester United rival Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid for PL star Liverpool to rival Barcelona for the services of the new Ansu Fati Man United legend criticises two major selection decisions by Solskjaer in Young Boys defeat

Steven Reid will take over on a temporary basis, but whomever comes in does so in the knowledge that if they don’t hit the ground running, they’ll be the next on the conveyor belt out of the exit door.