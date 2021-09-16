(Video) Victor Osimhen nets superb header to peg Leicester City back and earn Napoli a point late in the game

Leicester City were pegged back late on against Napoli through a brilliant Victor Osimhen header.

The Foxes were in pole position in their Europa League group opener, with Harvey Barnes’ second-half goal stretching their lead to two and asserting their dominance in the contest.

However, Napoli always posed an attacking threat, even while 2-0 down, with Victor Osimhen’s quality eventually making the difference for the Serie A outfit.

After Osimhen finished off a quality Napoli move to half the deficit, he then rose above Caglar Soyuncu to get his head to the cross and beat Kasper Schmeichel with a superb header.

A point out of their first group game against the toughest opposition in the group is hardly disastrous from a Leicester perspective, but they’ll be feeling like they’ve thrown the game away tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were two goals to the good and cruising towards an impressive three points, they’ve now had to share the spoils with their primary challengers for top spot in the group.

