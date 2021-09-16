Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has warned the Reds about paying over the odds to tie star player Mohamed Salah down to a new contract.

It surely seems like a no-brainer to most people that Liverpool should do everything they can to keep Salah after the remarkable impact of the Egypt international since he moved to Anfield in 2017.

Salah has quickly established himself as one of the finest forwards in world football, and has played a huge part in the club’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp.

Owen, however, believes it’s not as simple as giving someone like Salah whatever kind of money he wants…

Will Mo Salah sign a new contract at Liverpool? ??@themichaelowen and @rioferdy5 analyse what he offers to Jurgen Klopp's side and if his extension could prove complicated… ?#UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/ftsHRUmlel — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021

The ex-Red pointed to Arsenal and their handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gabon international given a new big new deal last year only to suffer a drastic dip in form since then.

Salah earning significantly more than the rest of the LFC squad could also cause some disharmony in the dressing room, so there’s no doubt the club needs to be careful here, even if keeping the former Roma man makes sense as a priority.