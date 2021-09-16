After successfully undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, Brazilian football legend, Pele, has finally left hospital in Sao Paulo.

Now 80 years of age and in fading health generally, the risks of such an operation were obvious, and with no news of Pele’s wellbeing for a few days, planet football was on tenterhooks as they awaited a positive update.

MORE: Salah’s epic failure

That came on Wednesday night as the official Pele Instagram account left a message to all well-wishers, accompanied by a photo of the man himself.