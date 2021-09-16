Premier League clubs tipped to dominate in Champions League this term by former Manchester United midfielder

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the four Premier League clubs should be ranked among the favourites to win the Champions League this term.

Premier League clubs have won two out of the last three Champions Leagues on offer, with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea the current holders after defeating Manchester City in the final.

There is a clear pattern of Premier League dominance emerging in the transfer market and that is beginning to be reflected on the field of play in Europe – Manchester United’s defeat to Young Boys aside.

There are numerous strong teams in the competition this year, PSG and Bayern Munich are the obvious contenders, but former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who played in the Champions League with the Red Devils, can see the trophy ending up back in England in May 2022.

“There’s probably 3 or 4 squads which are capable of winning the Champions League,” Chadwick said, during an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside.

“It’s different to the Premier League or any other league season, it all comes down to two-legged games once you get out the group stage and one game in the final. There’s so many more variables in terms of what can happen in those games.”

“I don’t see why [Manchester] United can’t be there or thereabouts with the squad they’ve put together. In my opinion, I can see a winner coming from the Premier League again because I think the Premier League clubs have strengthened more than any others.”

Premier League clubs will of course be pushed to the very end by their European counterparts, but Chadwick believes that English clubs hold all the aces this campaign.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid, I just don’t think they’re the force they once were,” Chadwick continued, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

“You’d put PSG in the category of the teams that could win it with the squad and the front three in particular that they’ve got.”

“Because of the competition in the league I think when the level gets really high in the Champions League they fall away a little bit.”

“There’s other clubs like Bayern Munich that you’d expect to be there, but other than that I just don’t see a winner coming from anyone out of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool – they’ve got to be the favourites because the Premier League’s so strong.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could absolutely do with a strong run in the Champions League to prove to both the media and the fans that he is the right man to lead a Man United challenge on all fronts.

Chadwick played in a Man United side under Sir Alex Ferguson which were expected to compete for the Champions League every season – that team also included Solskjaer.

He will be well aware of the expectations, whether he is able to meet them remains to be seen.

The Champions League is the only trophy that has evaded Pep Guardiola at Man City, so you’d expect them to come again this term, with Chelsea and Liverpool too strong to be counted out.

Chadwick is absolutely right in recognising the strength of the Premier League and there’s every possibility of his prediction that the competition will be won by an English club coming true.