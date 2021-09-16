It was supposed to be lift off for Paris Saint-Germain’s lauded front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but Club Brugge had other ideas in Wednesday evening’s Champions League tie.

Not only did none of the trio manage to get on the scoresheet, but Mbappe even had to suffer the ignominy of being substituted by his coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Against the expected whipping boys of Group A, the final 1-1 scoreline was not in the script.

With five games still to go in the group stages, there’s plenty of time for the Ligue Un giants to qualify of course.

However, as a statement performance, this didn’t really come close and Messi was particularly guilty of passing up a guilt-edged chance to hand PSG an advantage.

There’ll be better nights in front of goal for him and his colleagues, but it was clear that the pressure had got to them on the night.

As every team who plays against them raises their game for their own personal ‘cup final,’ MNM have got to ensure that they elevate their own performances again.