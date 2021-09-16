Pundit highlights main reason for Harry Kane’s recent on-field woes

Last weekend saw Crystal Palace thrash Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in what was undoubtedly Nuno Espirito Santo’s worst moment since becoming the Londoner’s new manager. Striker and main man Harry Kane was virtually invisible and did not even so much as touch the ball inside his opponent’s area. The damning outcome from last weekend’s match has been extensively reported and now former attacker Kevin Campbell thinks he knows why the England international has been struggling.

Speaking recently, Campbell, when asked why Kane looks to be a shadow of his usual self, believes the recent absence of strike partner Son Heung-min is the main contributor.

Son, 29, recently picked up a calf injury while away on international duty and although there is hope he may return for his side’s next game, his absence from the team is very noticeable.

“Kane is in the positions but he is not getting the service,” Campbell told Football Insider. “When you have a striker as good as Harry Kane up top you have to create.

“Son is a key part of what Harry Kane does because the defence has two things to think about. But when Son is not there the whole defence concentrates on Kane so it makes it harder for him.



“When Son is there the defence is more stretched because he is the runner. It gives Kane more space and time.

“Who is the real threat in behind when Son is not there? There isn’t one. Kane suffers when Son is not there. He is a big absence.”

Both Son and Kane have formed a formidable partnership in recent seasons with the last campaign seeing both strikers combine to rack up a hugely impressive 64 Premier League direct goal contributions.

Fans will certainly be hoping that Son can make a return to action for the Londoner’s next domestic match which is scheduled to be against fierce rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Should Son be fit enough to feature against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, Tottenham Hotspur fans will undoubtedly be handed a boost.

