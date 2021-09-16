Raphael Varane may not have been Man Utd’s first choice amid rejected bid

Manchester United seemed to get their man in Raphael Varane, but the centre-back might not have been their first choice.

Varane joined United from Real Madrid on a cut-price deal reported by Transfermarkt as being worth €40million.

The centre-back adds much-needed experience to the United back-line having won everything there is to win at Real Madrid.

United have struggled to find the perfect partner for Harry Maguire, and Varane appears to be it.

Though, it seems United might just have looked elsewhere before signing Varane, with Corriere dello Sport journalist Antonio Giordano via Sport Witness claiming United made a bid for another centre-back beforehand.

Kalidou Koulibaly is being linked with a move to Everton.
It’s reported United made a £30million bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but that bid was turned down.

It seems United reacted by turning attention to Varane, a transfer they were willing to pull off.

And it must be said, even if they almost got it wrong with Koulibaly, they ended up making the right decision.

Varane is a far more accomplished defender than Koulibaly and he brings more experience of top-level football to Old Trafford having reached four Champions League finals and consistently reached the latter stages of that competition over a number of years.

The Frenchman, who is also a World Cup winner, is also two years younger, and so for around £5million extra, United have got themselves a much better deal with Varane.

