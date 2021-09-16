Liverpool are reportedly emerging as one of the clubs interested in a transfer deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been an absolute goal machine for much of his career, and seems to just get better with age after the last few years boasted some of the best scoring figures of his career.

Lewandowski’s stats for the last three seasons read: 55 goals in 47 games in 2019/20 (helping Bayern to the treble in the process), 48 goals in 40 games last term, and 10 goals in the first 6 games of this campaign. So that’s 113 goals in his last 93 appearances for his club.

According to Fichajes, the 33-year-old is now attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, and the report somewhat surprisingly names Liverpool as one of his suitors.

The Reds don’t normally tend to go after players like this, with the club preferring a more sustainable model of bringing in players with many of their peak years still ahead of them.

As much as Lewandowski doesn’t exactly look like slowing down any time soon, it could be a bit of a risk to move for him next summer, when he might not be that far away from a bit of a dip in his performances.

Jurgen Klopp has worked with the player before at Borussia Dortmund, and it may simply be too tempting to try a reunion as he’s heading towards the final year of his contract at Bayern.

There’s also no doubt that even an ageing Lewandowski looks like more of a goal threat than the out-of-form Roberto Firmino, who surely needs replacing soon even if he has been a key part of Liverpool’s success under Klopp.