Ronald Koeman future in the balance as Barcelona officials set for £10.2m crunch talks

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is under a world of pressure after recent reports have claimed the Dutch tactician could be facing the axe at the Nou Camp.

That’s according to TV3 (as relayed by Marcelo Bechler), who have reported that Barcelona’s senior officials are set to meet soon to discuss the possibility of relieving Koeman of his duties.

Pressure has mounted on Koeman following the side’s recent defeat to Bayern Munich in the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

Having fallen to an abysmal 2-0 defeat, the La Liga giants appear to be a shadow of their former selves and that doesn’t factor in that club legend Lionel Messi now turns out for Paris-Saint Germain.

It has been noted that following what is clearly an extremely disappointing time for the five-time Champions League winners, Barcelona could be prompted into bidding farewell to Koeman.

However, sacking their manager will prove costly as it is understood the Dutchman will be due a whopping £10.2m in compensation.

