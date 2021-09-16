Ronald Koeman future in the balance as Barcelona officials set for £10.2m crunch talks

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is under a world of pressure after recent reports have claimed the Dutch tactician could be facing the axe at the Nou Camp.

That’s according to TV3 (as relayed by Marcelo Bechler), who have reported that Barcelona’s senior officials are set to meet soon to discuss the possibility of relieving Koeman of his duties.

Segundo a Tv3, diretoria do Barcelona está tratando possível demissão imediata de Koeman em uma reunião neste momento. Demiti-lo custaria €12M e há quem seja a favor de faze-lo agora. Outra parte prefere esperar algumas semanas e ver se há evolução do time. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) September 16, 2021

Pressure has mounted on Koeman following the side’s recent defeat to Bayern Munich in the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

Having fallen to an abysmal 2-0 defeat, the La Liga giants appear to be a shadow of their former selves and that doesn’t factor in that club legend Lionel Messi now turns out for Paris-Saint Germain.

MORE: Chelsea do not have a buy-back clause for £30m departee, Fabrizio Romano confirms

It has been noted that following what is clearly an extremely disappointing time for the five-time Champions League winners, Barcelona could be prompted into bidding farewell to Koeman.

However, sacking their manager will prove costly as it is understood the Dutchman will be due a whopping £10.2m in compensation.