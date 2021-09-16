Spanish clubs set to battle for transfer of Arsenal attacker

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are set to battle with Sevilla for the signature of Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.

According to reports from Spanish site Fichajes.net, both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are set to compete for the signature of the 30-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

Lacazette has struggled to find his best form consistently at Arsenal, with his best scoring season being his second year at the Emirates, culminating in a return of 19 goals and 13 assists across all competitions in the 2018/19 season.

The Frenchman has scored a total of 66 times while also assisting 28 times in his 172 appearances for the club.

? Alexandre Lacazette has the best conversion rate (50+ shots attempted) over the last two Premier League seasons (23.7%) pic.twitter.com/S6GmfoRJ2O — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 19, 2021

In his final season at Lyon before his move to the Gunners, Lacazette scored 28 league goals in just 30 appearances, while also adding a further nine in other competitions.

If he is picked up by either Spanish club, they will certainly be hoping that he can replicate the type of form that saw him earn his move from Lyon.

Atletico Madrid are looking to find a long-term solution to their Luis Suarez predicament, while Sevilla will want a ready-made striker to replace the likely outbound Youssef En-Nesyri.

Even if Lacazette hasn’t always been that convincing at Arsenal, he’d be a tempting signing for a number of clubs on a free transfer.