Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has criticised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for leaving both Raphael Varane and Mason Greenwood out of his team in the Tuesday night defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Red Devils were stunned in Switzerland, with Young Boys netting a stoppage time winner in a major upset against Solskjaer’s star-studded side.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his fine start to life back at Man Utd with the opening goal, but he couldn’t quite help the team to victory as they got their European campaign off to the worst possible start.

Speaking after the game, former United goalkeeper Schmeichel was far from impressed with some of Solskjaer’s decisions, both before and during the game.

Schmeichel feels the Norwegian tactician should have included both Raphael Varane and Mason Greenwood in his starting line up, and it’s certainly a bit puzzling to see two such important and in-form players missing a game in a competition where you really can’t take any team for granted.

“We can always question team selection, I just think when your next game is Sunday at West Ham, first game in the Champions League – why don’t you play your best team, your best players?” Schmeichel told CBS Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“Regardless of Astroturf, whatever excuses you come up with, get that win on there.

“I think when you look at Mason Greenwood, he’s in great form, he’s a young man, he creates chances and not only does he score he creates chances for others.

“Varane has just come to the club but I would’ve loved to see those two playing.”

The Dane added that he couldn’t understand Solskjaer’s thinking when it came to replacing Ronaldo with Jesse Lingard later in the game, or introducing Anthony Martial when it seemed to make more sense to try to settle for the draw.

He added: “Then he takes Ronaldo off. We as fans want Ronaldo to be on the pitch, regardless of if they’re down to 10 men, if he gets the ball he can make something happen.

“They were hoping for a very long time to have that kind of player and he puts somebody on that he last year he sent out on loan. He’s a player he tried to sell, tried to loan out, and he replaces him with Ronaldo, I just find it strange.

“But to get a result in-house, it’s 1-1, he puts Martial on, we talked about that, that was really weird because Martial doesn’t defend well. He doesn’t work hard, he’s a goalscorer but we’re down to 10 men, we don’t expect to create many chances, so why put Martial on?”