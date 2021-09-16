Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has admitted that angry fans could prompt him to quit the club, even though he would rather stay and fight in an attempt to help the club retain its Premier League status.

The Toon have just one point after their first four Premier League games of the season and after drawing against Southampton, have gone on to lose their three other games.

Now very much up against it with their backs against the wall, Bruce has admitted that all those associated with the club are beginning to feel the pressure.

Speaking recently to reporters, as quoted by The Sun, the experienced manager said: “To the detriment of the team? Well then you start looking at yourself, of course.

“But knowing the way I am, it’s not in my nature to walk away from something when we’re in a fight.

“I’d be sick if I said I enjoyed it (the fan chants). The frustration is if you don’t get results then ultimately the head coach bears the brunt.

“I have to accept they haven’t been good enough.

“My family think I’m a bit sick because I never really think about those things when you’re up against it.

“Look, it’s a challenge. But I hope I can keep the club just ticking along and make sure that the club stays where it is and we maintain our Premier League status.

“We want to be up against the big boys, competing at the other end of the table.

“But, unfortunately, that’s not possible at this moment, is it? That’s what we are.

“I’m trying to be as genuine as I can be. There’s the frustration for everybody concerned. I’m the same.

“Do you not think I want better players? Do you not think I want a better squad and the ability to compete at the top end of the transfer market? It’s not possible.

“So I have to accept it and get on with my job as best I can. It’s not great, I understand that. But that’s where we are.”