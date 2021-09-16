Manchester United are the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been a star player at the King Power Stadium for some time now, and it would be a huge blow for the Foxes to lose him in the same way they’ve lost so many of their big names in the past.

It surely won’t be easy to persuade Tielemans to stay, however, as Man Utd join the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid in eyeing up a move for him.

Still, reports in Spain suggest Leicester are discussing a new contract with Tielemans, so it may be that the 24-year-old is open to staying where he is.

Man Utd would be a hard club to turn down, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer building a star-studded squad in recent times with deals for Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

Tielemans could be another useful purchase as United arguably remain a little weak in midfield, with players like Declan Rice also linked with the club in recent times.