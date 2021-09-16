Despite a great start to their 2021/22 Premier League season, the result against Crystal Palace notwithstanding, Tottenham Hotspur aren’t resting on their laurels in terms of recruitment.

When things are going well, clubs often tend to settle for the status quo rather than continuous improvement, though it’s arguable any squad upgrades should be administered when a team is flying to save a drop off in performance levels.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his backroom staff clearly subscribe to the latter theory, with the north Londoners having jumped ahead of a number of Premier League rivals in the race to sign highly-rated Peterborough United star, Ronnie Edwards.

Football Insider note that the 18-year-old centre-back has been in impressive form for his club’s U23 side, and as such, a move to a bigger club is on the horizon.

With Daniel Levy always having one eye on the North London club’s purse strings, a move for Edwards makes sense.

If the club really do want to be seen as consistently challenging for honours, then the country’s top young talents need to be acquired.

Even taking into account a slight uplift in price given the expected auction for the player’s services, the Spurs chairman is an astute working in the transfer market.