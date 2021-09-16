(Video) Declan Rice goes on excellent solo run before doubling Hammers’ Europa League lead

Currently, in Europa League action, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has come up with the goods when his side needed him most.

Looking to kick off their European campaign with a win, the young English midfielder, who also captains the London-based side, has doubled the Hammers’ lead following an earlier opener from striker Michail Antonio.

MORE: Steve Bruce admits Toon Army’s anger could push him to Newcastle United exit

After picking up the ball just inside his own half, Rice was able to go on a mazy run before unleashing a low, hard-driven strike beating the Dynamo Zagreb goalkeeper.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA