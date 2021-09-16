Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at doubters of forward Divock Origi.

The German coach lavished praise on the 26-year-old, who was making his first appearance of the season.

Klopp told BT Sport: “Playing every three days, it is not always possible to play the same guys. Div (Origi) played a super game, he had cramps and that’s normal after a long time, but people forget how good he is.

“It’s difficult to get in this team, so in the summer transfer we all thought there will be a proper offer but obviously people don’t watch football enough.

“He did really well today.”

Belgian forward Origi bagged an assist for Mohamed Salah to help Liverpool beat AC Milan in a thrilling opening game of their Champions League campaign that saw club captain Jordan Henderson seal the 3-2 victory with a well-struck first-time effort from just outside the penalty area.

Origi has struggled for minutes at times with Liverpool, with Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all ahead of him in the pecking order. However, he has remained a vital player for Klopp’s Liverpool squad and has had his fair share of iconic moments, including the infamous “corner taken quickly” goal against Barcelona on the Anfield outfit’s way to winning their sixth Champions League trophy.

Origi will be hoping to force his way up the pecking order as the season goes on and with continued performances like what he provided at Anfield last night he should be on the right track to do so.