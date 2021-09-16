(Video) Poor Koulibaly pass leads to lethal Leicester City counter ending in Perez opener

Leicester City FC
Posted by

It has taken Leicester City just less than 10-minutes to kick start their Europa League campaign!

Currently matched against Italian giants Napoli, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, who are playing at the King Power, would have come into Thursday night’s game knowing a big performance would be needed.

MORE: Chelsea attacker emerges as surprise candidate to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp puzzled by lack of transfer interest in out-of-favour striker
Ronald Koeman future in the balance as Barcelona officials set for £10.2m crunch talks
(Video) Declan Rice goes on excellent solo run before doubling Hammers’ Europa League lead

After defender Kalidou Koulibaly attempted a long-range pass which was cut out, the Foxes were able to launch a devastatingly quick counter-attack before wide-man Ayoze Perez convincingly finished off a whipped ball into the box.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Ayoze Perez Kalidou Koulibaly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.