(Video) Poor Koulibaly pass leads to lethal Leicester City counter ending in Perez opener

It has taken Leicester City just less than 10-minutes to kick start their Europa League campaign!

Currently matched against Italian giants Napoli, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, who are playing at the King Power, would have come into Thursday night’s game knowing a big performance would be needed.

After defender Kalidou Koulibaly attempted a long-range pass which was cut out, the Foxes were able to launch a devastatingly quick counter-attack before wide-man Ayoze Perez convincingly finished off a whipped ball into the box.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport