“I have got inside information on this” – Former Gunners ace clarifies Jack Wilshere return rumours

Former Arsenal ace David Hillier has provided an update on the Jack Wilshere situation following some interesting recent speculation surrounding the free agent.

The Gunners could be set to offer Wilshere the chance to train with them again following the former England international’s recent heart-breaking interview with The Athletic.

Wilshere is currently without a club and struggling to find anyone ready to take a gamble on him after so many fitness issues down the years, but the Daily Mirror quoted Mikel Arteta as suggesting Arsenal’s doors were open to him, though he was a bit vague about what this meant.

Wilshere then spoke in the video clip below about possibly being set to hold talks with Arsenal, though he was again a bit vague about what this would entail…

Hillier has now come in with some supposed inside information on the situation, saying that there’s no chance the 29-year-old will be returning to the Emirates Stadium on a pay-as-you-play deal, but will just be there to train and keep fit.

“I have got inside information on this. I am a lucky man, so I am actually playing golf on Friday with a guy who does all his security systems at his house and he is very friendly with him,” Hillier said on the Highbury Squad Podcast.

“He was telling me about him. They are good friends, anyway, from back in the day.

“He said to me that he is just training at the club to try to get another club.

“There’s no offer of pay-as-play. He hasn’t even spoken to anyone at the club.

Jack Wilshere in his final season at Arsenal
“He is happy to take a Championship club and just get back into football. He just wants to play. He wants to get fit.

“And he certainly doesn’t want to be someone who goes back to the club and just fizzles out at Arsenal. I know that, for sure. That was said in the conversation.

“He doesn’t want to be someone who wants to be a mentor. He still has got playing to do. He wants Arsenal to miss him. Nothing in it.”

Arsenal fans will probably be relieved, even if there might have been a part of them hoping for an emotional return for Wilshere.

