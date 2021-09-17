Despite being only three points behind La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, and with a game in hand, the pressure is on for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Ostensibly that’s because of the risible performance that the Catalans offered against Bayern Munich in this week’s Champions League group opener.

It wasn’t only the fact that Barca lost 3-0, but that they failed to have a shot on target for the first time in a match in the premier European competition.

The formation was wrong, too many players weren’t at it, Koeman symbolically refused to bring on the youngsters until it was too late.

Moreover, the Dutchman has taken a couple of swings at the president, metaphorically speaking, in the media.

That’s led to members of the club’s board calling for Joan Laporta to have him sacked as soon as practicable, per AS.

With finances a huge problem for the club, even if Laporta was minded to relieve Koeman of his duties, it’s doubtful that the club are in a position to.