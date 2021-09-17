The wheels have very definitely come off at the Camp Nou once again, with Barcelona bouncing from one crisis to the next.

Perhaps it was always going to be this way under the new president, Joan Laporta, given how the previous incumbent had left the club virtually in financial ruin.

Lionel Messi leaving, as seismic an event as it was, now appears to have been a sensible and necessary decision.

Ditto the loan of Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid with a purchase option available.

Both have given the club some breathing space, though the potential sacking of Ronald Koeman could upset the equilibrium again.

Away from the day to day drama, it does appear that Laporta has one eye on the club’s future, and a potential tie up with super agent, Mino Raiola, could bring dividends.

Raiola is a divisive operator, but Laporta enjoys a healthy business relationship with him. That might hand the Catalans the edge when it comes to Erling Haaland moving on from Borussia Dortmund.

Man United’s Paul Pogba is another of his clients, and according to Fichajes, Barca are hopeful of securing the French World Cup winner on a free next summer.