Chelsea forward subject of blockbuster transfer battle between two of Europe’s elite

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea.

Werner arrived at Chelsea with great expectations, having been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe during his time as an RB Leipzig player.

However, the forward was fallen miserably short, with his wayward finishing and poor ball retention frustrating the Chelsea fanbase and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel persevered with Werner last season, but has better options at his disposal now following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

As a result, Werner has been frozen out and it would be no surprise to see him leave Stamford Bridge in due course.

ORE: Thomas Tuchel “calm and relaxed” over Chelsea star’s contract amid reports of impasse in talks

According to Todo Fichajes, he wouldn’t be short on options to return to his native Germany, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund showing interest.

There are doubts over the long-term futures of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland at the respective Bundesliga giants.

Werner would not be a direct replacement in quality for those two potent goal-scorers, but he could help carry the goal-scoring burden if he was able to rediscover his finishing touch back in the Bundesliga.

There is still plenty of time between now and the January transfer window for Werner to earn his spot back in Tuchel’s side, but in order to do that he needs to seize his opportunities, and he’s currently getting very few.