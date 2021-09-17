It should’ve been another tremendous occasion at the King Power Stadium, and for 64 minutes on Thursday night it was just that, with Leicester racing into a two-goal lead at home to Napoli in the Europa League.

However, the Italian outfit had pulled it back to two apiece by the end of the game, and that wasn’t all that was troubling Foxes manager, Brendan Rodgers, after the game.

With a tough Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion on the immediate horizon, Rodgers needs all of his troops fit and firing, especially the experienced heads in the team.

However, he looks set to be without the services of centre-back, Jonny Evans, after the defender was injured during Thursday’s test.

Rodgers says that Jonny Evans is a fitness doubt for this weekend’s game at Brighton: “He felt he was struggling to push off, so we’ll have to see that over the next 24 to 48 hours.” pic.twitter.com/92FnwX7P96 — BBC Sport Leicester (@BBCRLSport) September 16, 2021

Although the season is just a few games old and most Premier League teams are all bunched together at present, Rodgers won’t want any of those clubs around Leicester to pull away.

Without one of his tried and trusted generals, it makes the managers task that much more difficult, and Rodgers will surely be hoping that Evans isn’t out for too long.