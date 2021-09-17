Bukayo Saka and Mason Greenwood are among six Premier League stars nominated for a prestigious award.

It’s that time of year again when the nominations are revealed for the prestigious Golden Boy award.

The award bids to reward Europe’s best and most promising young player, and last season, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland claimed it following Joao Felix the previous year.

And for this season, as many as six Premier League players have made the shortlist, including Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Manchester United frontman Mason Greenwood.

Also among the list are new Spurs signing Byan Gil, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Leicester City’s Luke Thomas.

The current feeling is that Barcelona midfielder Pedri could be the favourite having impressed last season before performing well for Spain both at Euro 2020 and the Olympics, managing two semi-final appearances.

The youngster played in more games than anyone else in Europe last season and is widely regarded to be one of the best young midfielders in the game currently.

The full list of nominees are as follows