Early Chelsea team news: Key player set to return with Thomas Tuchel fielding all-star attack vs. Tottenham

Chelsea fans have been provided with a snippet of early team news ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur via The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson.

Simon Johnson stars on a Chelsea-related podcast called ‘Straight Outta Cobham‘, alongside fellow Chelsea journos for The Athletic Liam Twomey and Dom Fifield, hosted by Matt Davies-Adams.

Oftentimes in the build-up to Chelsea fixtures they are able to shed some light on team news, with that covering availability (injuries, suspensions, etc) and potential selection decisions from Thomas Tuchel.

On the latest edition of the podcast, Johnson revealed his belief that Kante will start in midfield, with the Frenchman now back in Chelsea training, with Tuchel fielding his all-star attacking force.

“I fully expect N’Golo Kante to start against Spurs, we mentioned earlier we think the front 3 will be Mount Lukaku and Havertz.”

Tuchel doesn’t look likely to pull any punches when Chelsea head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and nor should he.

A penny for thoughts of Timo Werner, though, who would have been looking to improve upon a disappointing debut campaign at Chelsea, but has been shunned this season so far.

If he is to miss out on the starting XI once again when Chelsea head to Tottenham, the signs are not positive for the German.