Though the summer transfer window has only just closed, it appears that some clubs are already making moves to ensure that certain transfers take place next summer.

One of the hottest properties on the market is expected to be Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, whose star continues to rise.

The Bundesliga outfit know that their star signing will move on, given that his buyout clause next year is thought to be as low as €75m.

That will attract all of European football’s biggest clubs, but it appears that Chelsea may have stolen a march on all of their rivals.

It’s been previously documented that the west Londoners would certainly be one of the clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Sport Bild are reporting that Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, wants to ensure a quality replacement for the striker before he himself leaves his position at the end of the current campaign.

To that end, the Blues’ Timo Werner has been actively identified as that man, meaning that if a deal can be agreed prior to the window, it’s a forgone conclusion that Haaland will join Thomas Tuchel’s revolution.