Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says the club’s summer signings prove the weight the club’s reputation still has.

The Reds came up short in their pursuit of silverware last season, finishing second in each of the Europa League and Premier League.

But that did not stop them from attracting some top players this summer, with United moving to spend significantly on incomings ahead of the current season.

Jadon Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund, while Raphael Varane also joined, signing from Real Madrid.

And if that wasn’t enough, club legend and global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club 12 years after his departure, leaving just under a year before his Juventus contract was due to expire.

United are hoping the new signings can help propel them to the next level and that they enable them to put together a more serious title challenge this season.

But in the meantime, club chief Woodward has spoken about how the club’s newest signings prove the might the club still has.

“We significantly strengthened the squad over the summer, with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton,” said Woodward in a club statement.

“These signings have demonstrated our continued ability to attract some of the world’s best footballers to Old Trafford, and our firm commitment to helping Ole deliver success on the pitch.

“While squad-building is a constant process, we are more confident than ever that we are on the right track.

“This was made possible by the strength of our operating model, with sustained investment in the team underpinned by robust commercial revenues.

“We have been clear in our strategy to build a squad with a blend of top-class recruits and homegrown talent, comprising a balance of youth and experience, with the aim of winning trophies and playing attacking football the Manchester United way.

“Everyone associated with Manchester United can be proud of the resilience we have shown through the challenges created by the pandemic and we look forward to the rest of the season and beyond with great optimism.

“As we review our financial results for the 2021 fiscal year, there is little doubt that those 12 months were among the most challenging in the history of Manchester United.

“While the financial impact from the pandemic is visible, our continued underlying strength is also clear to see and everyone associated with the club can be proud of the resilience we have shown through these most testing of times.

“The most important part of this recovery is the return of fans to Old Trafford and it has been fantastic to see and hear the stadium full for the first time in almost 18 months.

“On the pitch, the team has made a strong start in the league, and everyone at the club is feeling excited about the rest of the campaign.”