Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham interested in signing 18-year-old Germany international

Four Premier League teams are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz, according to Fichajes.

Wirtz, 18, has all the makings of a future star. Bayer Leverkusen have recently produced, developed and cashed-in on Kai Havertz, who looks set to be one of the best players of his generation. Wirtz could follow in his footsteps.

As is the case with all of the world’s most promising prospects, Wirtz appears to have earned himself quite the following. A report by Fichajes suggests that there are FOUR Premier League teams who are keeping an eye on his situation.

As per the report, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham would all be interested in signing the teenage German international, were Bayer Leverkusen to show some willingness to let him leave the club.

MORE: Manchester United and Arsenal among clubs eyeing potential €45m wonderkid transfer

Wirtz already has two goals and three assists in three appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this term. The most impressive part of that is that he only started ONE of the games that he’s featured in so far.

To be producing numbers like that and earning international call-ups at his tender age is mightily impressive. You get the impression that it’s only a matter of time before a move to a bigger club materialises.

Chelsea and Man City ought to be considered frontrunners out of the four merely because of their financial riches. Tottenham and Arsenal would be able to offer him a more plausible route to the starting XI.