“He’s not ready” Jurgen Klopp bluntly rules Liverpool star out of Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool have a packed schedule just now thanks to the Champions League and EFL Cup adding mid-week fixtures, so it means that any player carrying an injury is unlikely to be risked.

Roberto Firmino has been struggling with injuries this campaign and he’s missed their last two games, but there may have been a hope that he would return to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about his availability in his pre-match press conference today, and he couldn’t have made it any clearer that the Brazilian won’t be taking part in the game:

It is a blow for Liverpool when you consider that Harvey Elliott picked up his awful injury against Leeds so the knocks are starting to pile up, so you have to think the side that plays in the EFL Cup against Norwich next week will be backups and youngsters.

It does sound like Firmino could be ready towards the end of next week so this shouldn’t be a long-term thing, but it’s clearly enough to keep him out for now.

Crystal Palace managed an impressive 3-0 win over Spurs last week and new signing Odsonne Edouard suddenly looks like the motivated version of himself who tore it up with Celtic, so it will be interesting to see how he fares if he gets the chance to start in this one.