“It can’t be” – Gonzalo Higuaín recalls when Real Madrid brought Karim Benzema as competition

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín spent seven seasons with Real Madrid, scoring 121 goals and registering 56 assists in 264 appearances for the Spanish side.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina (via AS) talked about his time with Real Madrid and shared stories about the competition that he experienced while at Los Blancos.

The Argentine forward was confused about why the La Liga club had brought in some competition for him following a season where he scored 27 goals. However, Higuaín ended up recognizing that his best version came when he had a competitor for the same position.

“In the first training session, I remember that Capello chose me. After a year that I scored 27 goals, Cristiano 26 … and in the summer, they brought Benzema and Kaká in. I responded: “It can’t be. How many goals do I have to score? I’m a scorer, and you bring me Benzema and Kaká,” Higuaín said.

“Karim came, and he made me get the best of myself and I to him. With Benzema, it was a very healthy competition. He made us both perform. You could see that he was a terrific striker. Unfortunately, we couldn’t play much together.”

Higuaín would leave Real Madrid in 2013 for Napoli, and following his tenure with the Naples-based, he would move onto Juventus then have short loan stints with Chelsea and AC Milan.

The 34-year-old would move to the MLS and join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, where he’s scored ten goals and registered five assists in 29 appearances for the South Florida club.