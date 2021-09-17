Both Declan Rice and Jack Grealish played an important part in getting England to the final of Euro 2020, and if the latter’s social media is anything to go by, they clearly bonded during the tournament.

Grealish scored for Man City in their 2021/22 Champions League opener against RB Leipzig earlier in the week, whilst Rice found the net for West Ham in a tricky Europa League encounter in Zagreb.

Both goals were meritorious with Grealish going on a typical mazy run before firing home, and Rice marauding forward and outpacing the home defence as he found the net.

That prompted the former Aston Villa man to post a tongue-in-cheek comment on Twitter.

I told you @_DeclanRice you should be higher than 66 pace on @EASPORTSFIFA ??? https://t.co/esSzuMT6hB — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 16, 2021

It isn’t clear if the West Ham captain saw the funny side, but one can infer that he would’ve done so, given his own penchant for fun and games, all within the bounds of respectability of course.

How either side fare in the latter stages of the competition is arguably down to the form of the likes of Grealish and Rice too.