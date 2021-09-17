Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not involved in the ongoing contract talks with Mohamed Salah.

Salah is still under contract at Anfield for another two years as things stand, but given the Egyptian’s immense contribution for Liverpool over recent years, the club are keen to offer him improved terms as part of a long-term extension.

But there hasn’t been much news on how the talks are going, Liverpool, and indeed Salah, getting on with matters at hand on the pitch.

Given the forward still has two years on his current contract, there is no rush to agree a new deal, but Liverpool remain keen to tie him down.

Though, manager Klopp is not involved in those talks, keeping his attention on his team while the higherups attempt to thrash out a deal with Salah’s representatives.

“There is nothing really to say about it, especially not from me as I am not involved,” said Klopp in his latest press conference, as streamed live by the club on YouTube.

“Obviously the only thing I am really interested in is how Mo looks, how sharp he is, how committed he is at the moment and that’s absolutely spot on. Really good.

