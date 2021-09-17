He’s long been an integral part of Leeds United’s successes, but it’s perhaps only in the lead up to, and during Euro 2020, that midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, was thrust front and centre of the national consciousness.

The 25-year-old is a mainstay for both club and country now, and it’s little wonder that Manchester City are sniffing around, according to Leeds Live.

Reigning Premier League champions, City, are likely to still be smarting from their inability to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, so another statement signing might well be on the cards either in January or next summer.

According to Football Insider, that won’t be Phillips, with the Leeds academy product preparing to sign a new deal until at least summer 2024, and which would make apparently make him the highest paid player at the club.

Given how well he has performed on a consistent basis for the Elland Road outfit, it can’t be said that he isn’t worth every penny.

Phillips is the engine room at Leeds and is the one player who will drive them forward and really put in a shift in the trenches when needed.

Bielsa can’t countenance losing him, and therefore Leeds must do everything within their power to keep hold of him.