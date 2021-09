It was a special goal that was tinged with incredible sadness.

When Nathan Ake scored his first-ever Champions League goal for Manchester City, opening the scoring against RB Leipzig, he did so in the knowledge that his father was gravely ill.

Just minutes after the ball had hit the back of the net, the player’s dad sadly passed away.

Ake knew that his father had limited time left ahead of the match, and he paid a warm tribute to him on social media afterwards.