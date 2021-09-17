For a player with an ego as big as his stature in the game, Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, is unlikely to be too happy by EA Sports’ attempt at trolling him.

The games manufacturer, who are behind the hugely successful FIFA series amongst other offerings, have, as usual, organised a ratings system for all of the players that are rendered on FIFA 22.

The latest version of the game adds a few tweaks and improvements, and the occasional glitch, which the Portuguese might be hoping has been applied to his particular rating.

Players are given a score for areas of their game such as pace, passing and shot accuracy amongst others, which then translates into an overall rating.

In FIFA 22, Ronaldo’s has been set at 91 (out of 100), which sounds more than reasonable.

However, the makers of the game have given female French star, Wendy Renard, Man City stalwart, Lucy Bronze and Arsenal Women’s star, Vivianne Miedema scores of 92.

Even Megan Rapinoe and Chelsea’s Fran Kirby have a rating of 90, just one behind Ronaldo.

The striker will surely have something to say about that.