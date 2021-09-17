Newcastle step in to offer Jack Wilshere a shot at redemption…. but not the Premier League club

Football will always have examples of players who were going to be world-class only for injuries to derail them, and you do have to wonder what could’ve been with Jack Wilshere.

When he broke through at Arsenal it was a totally different era at the club. They were still challenging for the league and for trophies, while there were long-running complaints that Arsene Wenger couldn’t produce any English youngsters so it was tremendously exciting when he started to live up to that early promise.

It’s amazing to think that he’s not even 30 years old yet, but spells at West Ham and Bournemouth didn’t really go to plan as he started to fall down the pecking order at Arsenal, but he hasn’t played a lot of football in recent years so he just needs to get his career back on track.

It now sounds like he could get a chance to prove himself with Newcastle, but it’s the Jets in Australia rather than Mike Ashley’s side.

Realistically he’s never going to get a chance to play Premier League football again on a regular basis but he still has plenty to give, so it would be brilliant if he could rediscover his love for the game and have some great years as he goes on a footballing adventure.