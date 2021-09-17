Just when things appeared that they couldn’t get any worse at St. James’ Park, reports of a huge training ground bust-up at Newcastle have entered the public domain.

Steve Bruce’s side are struggling in 19th position already, without a Premier League win to their name in 2021/22.

It’s a start that mirrors that from last season, when only a late, late run of positive results ensured that the Magpies would survive for another year in the English top-flight.

The manager clearly needs all of his staff and squad to be singing from the same hymn sheet just now, but that appears not to be the case.

According to the Daily Mail, a furious row erupted between first-team coach, Graeme Jones, and Dwight Gayle, which had to be broken up by team captain, Jamaal Lascelles.

It’s another layer of tension to add to a powder keg that’s threatening to explode at the club.

Steve Bruce has had his hands tied by no investment into his first-team squad, and has had to carry the can for what has transpired since the start of the campaign.

Sooner or later something has to give.