Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined not to allow expectations get the better of him and his team.

The Reds finished last season trophyless having finished second in the Premier League and lost in the final of the Europa League.

But the expectations have risen ahead of this season off the back of a number if big-money signings, including Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and amid the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Those expectations can weight heavy on a team, and indeed a manager, and that showed when United slipped up against Young Boys in the Champions League last time out, losing 2-1 away from home.

The result brought fresh pressure for Solskjaer, with United making things difficult for themselves in an already difficult group.

But we are still early in the season, and regardless of what people expect of Solskjaer and his men, it’s a case of working as normal and blocking out the noise.